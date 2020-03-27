Nepal | March 27, 2020
The Himalayan Times
Multimedia
Photo Gallery
Kathmandu amid lockdown
Kathmandu amid lockdown
Published: March 27, 2020
Photo Gallery
REUTERS
A man walks along a deserted street during the third day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu, Nepal March 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters
