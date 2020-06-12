Kathmandu, June 12
Friday saw the continuation of protests that began on Tuesday demanding government’s accountability and transparency in handling the coronavirus crisis.
At today’s protests, several other issues, among them calls for justice in Chaurjahari incident, found space.
Protest, organised by “Nepalika lagi Nepali”, flares up while people still demand accountability and transparency of government expenditure, in Maitighar Mandala, Kathmandu, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT
Youths protest demanding transparency in COVID-19 related expenses, expansion of PCR testing, in front of the District Administration Office, Pokhara, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Photo: Bharat Koirala/THT Read More...
POKHARA: Youths in Pokhara have staged a peaceful demonstration protesting government's lack of competence in curbing the spread of novel coronavirus. The protesters staged a sit-in in front of the entrance of Kaski District Administration Office, Pokhara today. The placards they carried read Read More...
