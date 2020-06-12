Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri

Share Now:











Kathmandu, June 12

Friday saw the continuation of protests that began on Tuesday demanding government’s accountability and transparency in handling the coronavirus crisis.

At today’s protests, several other issues, among them calls for justice in Chaurjahari incident, found space.

Protest, organised by “Nepalika lagi Nepali”, flares up while people still demand accountability and transparency of government expenditure, in Maitighar Mandala, Kathmandu, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook