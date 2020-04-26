Nepal | April 26, 2020
E-Paper
Videos
Toggle navigation
Home
Kathmandu
Nepal
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
Technology
Horoscope
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
Kathmandu: Lockdown day 34
Kathmandu: Lockdown day 34
Published: April 26, 2020 9:55 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Tweet
THT Online
Pedestrians walk along the deserted road during the 34th day of government-imposed lockdown in Kalanki, Kathmandu, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Photo: Mausam Shah Nepali/THT
Follow The Himalayan Times on
Twitter
and
Facebook
Recommended Stories:
About Us
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Archives
Contact Us
E-Paper
© 2020 The Himalayan Times