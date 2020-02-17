Nepal | February 17, 2020
E-Paper
Videos
Toggle navigation
Home
Kathmandu
Nepal
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
Technology
Horoscope
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
Kathmandu winter!
Kathmandu winter!
Published: February 17, 2020 8:16 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Tweet
REUTERS
People gather around a fire to keep them warm at Junkyard in Kathmandu, on Monday, February 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Follow The Himalayan Times on
Twitter
and
Facebook
Recommended Stories:
About Us
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Archives
Contact Us
E-Paper
© 2020 The Himalayan Times