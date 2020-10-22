Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22

People gather around a temple in the early morning to mark Shikali festival, coinciding with Dashain, in Lalitpur, today.

The ritual dates back to more than 300 years ago. It is mainly observed by the Newar community.

Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times

