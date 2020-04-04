Lockdown Day 12: Veterinarians provide service amid Covid-19 threat

Dr Sushil Kumar Poudel examines a dog at Animal Medical Centre on the twelfth day of government imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, at Bouddha, Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Dr Sushil Kumar Poudel poses for a photo at Animal Medical Centre on the twelfth day of government imposed lockdown, at Bouddha, Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A dog gestures after receiving treatment at Animal Medical Centre on the twelfth day of government imposed lockdown, at Bouddha, Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A notice containing precautions againt the spread of COVID-19 is displayed at Animal Medical Centre on the twelfth day of government imposed lockdown, at Bouddha, Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A woman holds her dog while waiting for treatment at Animal Medical Centre on the twelfth day of government imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, at Bouddha, Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A Canadian and a Peruvian carry an injured dog and head towards Animal Medical Centre for treatment, on the twelfth day of government imposed lockdown, at Bouddha, Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT