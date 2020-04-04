Nepal | April 04, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Lockdown Day 12: Veterinarians provide service amid Covid-19 threat

Lockdown Day 12: Veterinarians provide service amid Covid-19 threat

Published: April 04, 2020 4:10 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times