Lockdown Day 15: Answer to shortage is supply!

Staffers place empty bottles on a machine to fill hand sanitisers to be sold in the market, amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, on the fifteenth day of nationwide lockdown, at Aushadhi Limited, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, April 07, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Staffers use a machine to fill hand sanitisers inside bottles to be sold in the market, at Aushadhi Limited, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, April 07, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Staffers label hand sanitiser bottles to be sold in the market, at Aushadhi Limited, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, April 07, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Pictured here are hand sanitisers ready to be sold in the market amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, on the fifteenth day of nationwide lockdown, at Aushadhi Limited, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, April 07, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Staffers arrange hand sanitisers to be sold in the market, amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, at Aushadhi Limited, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, April 07, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Boxes containing hand sanitisers are ready to be sent out to the market as demands esclate, amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, at Aushadhi Limited, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, April 07, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT