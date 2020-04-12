Nepal | April 12, 2020

Lockdown Day 20: Disinfection for prevention

Published: April 12, 2020 5:43 pm On: Photo Gallery
SKANDA GAUTAM

A man in protective suit is seen disinfecting the Himalayan Bank premises in Kathmandu on Sunday, April 12, 2020, the 20th day of nationwide Coronavirus-lockdown which came into effect from March 24. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

