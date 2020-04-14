Lockdown Day 22: Frontline people in action

A health worker in a protective gear speaks with local people at a makeshift rapid testing center for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lalitpur, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A health worker in a protective gear takes a blood sample from a woman at the makeshift rapid testing center for the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Lalitpur, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Traffic police personnel wearing protective masks walk along a deserted street as flowers bloom upon the arrival of spring during the twenty-second day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu, on Tuesday,l April 14, 2020. Photo: Reutes