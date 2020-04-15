Lockdown Day 23: A few glimpses

Daily wage workers wait for relief food on the 23rd day of the government-imposed lockdown amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 contagion, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A man along with his pet takes a stroll on the 23rd day of the government-imposed lockdown amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 contagion, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A woman is pictured inside a pharmacy on the 23rd day of the government-imposed lockdown amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 contagion, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Drug stores are one of the few essential shops allowed to remain open since during the lockdown.