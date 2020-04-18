Nepal | April 18, 2020

Lockdown Day 26: Flying birds and confined people

Published: April 18, 2020 6:57 pm On: Photo Gallery
SKANDA GAUTAM

A health worker performs a rapid test on a girl who travelled from abroad, at Basantapur Durbar Square, in Kathmandu, on the 26th day of lockdown.

