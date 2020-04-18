Lockdown Day 26: Flying birds and confined people

A priest feeds pigeons around Kathmandu Durbar Square on the 26th day of lockdown, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A person wearing protective gear feeds pigeons around Kathmandu Durbar Square, on the 26th day of lockdown, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
People sit on chairs placed on markings for a rapid test, at Basantapur Durbar Square, in Kathmandu, on the 26th day of lockdown, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A health worker gets ready to perform rapid tests on people who travelled from abroad, at Basantapur Durbar Square, in Kathmandu, on the 26th day of lockdown, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A health worker performs a rapid test on a girl who travelled from abroad, at Basantapur Durbar Square, in Kathmandu, on the 26th day of lockdown, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
