Lockdown Day 3: Frontline people in action

A security guard wearing a face mask stands in front of the entrance of Patan Hospital on the third day of the nationwide lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), in Lalitpur, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A security guard holding a bottle of hand sanitizer stands outside a bank on the third day of the nationwide lockdown, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Drinking water for the public is distributed from a vehicle along the city street on the third day of the nationwide lockdown, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A pharmaceutical staffer stands inside a pharmacy on the third day of the nationwide lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), in Lalitpur, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A health worker wearing personal protective suit gets ready to disinfect the Patan Hospital premises on the third day of the nationwide lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), in Lalitpur, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Health workers wearing personal protective suits disinfect the Patan Hospital premises on the third day of the nationwide lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), in Lalitpur, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A health worker prepares personal protective equipment at Patan Hospital on the third day of the nationwide lockdown, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT