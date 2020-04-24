Nepal | April 24, 2020
Lockdown Day 32: Lockdown or not, Pashupatinath here we come
Lockdown Day 32: Lockdown or not, Pashupatinath here we come
Published: April 24, 2020 8:52 pm On:
Skanda Gautam
A hermit helps another hermit on a wheelchair to get to Pashupathinath temple on the 32nd day of the government imposed lockdown in Kathmandu, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
