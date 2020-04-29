Lockdown Day 37: Glimpses from around the city

A devotee offers prayers to the idol of deity Shwet Bhairav on the 37th day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A security personnel wearing a face mask looks out from the main gate of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence while federal lawmakers of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) gathered today to collect signatures in support of the Prime Minister, at Baluwatar in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Lockdown violators are detained by police on the 37th day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT