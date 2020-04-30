Nepal | April 30, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Lockdown Day 38: Brick workers keep it going

Lockdown Day 38: Brick workers keep it going

Published: April 30, 2020 7:20 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times