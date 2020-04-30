Nepal | April 30, 2020
E-Paper
Videos
Toggle navigation
Home
Kathmandu
Nepal
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
Technology
Horoscope
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
Lockdown Day 38: Brick workers keep it going
Lockdown Day 38: Brick workers keep it going
Published: April 30, 2020 7:20 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Tweet
Skanda Gautam
Labourers work at a brick kiln a day ahead of Labour Day, on the 38th day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus contagion, in Bhaktapur, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Follow The Himalayan Times on
Twitter
and
Facebook
Recommended Stories:
About Us
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Archives
Contact Us
E-Paper
© 2020 The Himalayan Times