Nepal | May 01, 2020
E-Paper
Videos
Toggle navigation
Home
Kathmandu
Nepal
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
Technology
Horoscope
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
Lockdown Day 39: Rain Rain Go Away
Lockdown Day 39: Rain Rain Go Away
Published: May 01, 2020 9:58 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Tweet
Skanda Gautam
Girls play badminton along the empty street on the 39th day of the government imposed nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus crisis in Kathmandu, on Friday, May 1, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Follow The Himalayan Times on
Twitter
and
Facebook
Recommended Stories:
About Us
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Archives
Contact Us
E-Paper
© 2020 The Himalayan Times