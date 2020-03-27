Nepal | March 27, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Lockdown Day 4: German tourists wait to go home

Lockdown Day 4: German tourists wait to go home

Published: March 27, 2020 10:46 am On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU: Day four of the government-imposed lockdown sees stranded German tourists waiting at Tribhuvan International Airport for a chartered flight back home while Kathmandu Metropolitan City takes initiative to disinfect the streets.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times