Lockdown Day 4: German tourists wait to go home

KATHMANDU: Day four of the government-imposed lockdown sees stranded German tourists waiting at Tribhuvan International Airport for a chartered flight back home while Kathmandu Metropolitan City takes initiative to disinfect the streets.
Tourists from Germany, who have been stranded in Nepal due to the government-imposed lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, wait for their chartered flight back home, at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, on Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A metropolitan city worker disinfects a street amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, on the fourth day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT