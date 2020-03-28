Lockdown Day 5: Heed, take caution, don’t violate

A security personnel uses a multi-functional device to arrest a person violating the government-imposed lockdown, as he maintains a distance, in Kathmandu, on the fifth day of the lockdown, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Policeman uses a multi-functional device to arrest a lockdown violator, maintaining a distance, in Kathmandu, on the fifth day of government imposed nationwide lockdown, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT