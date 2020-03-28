Nepal | March 28, 2020

Lockdown Day 5: Heed, take caution, don’t violate

SKANDA GAUTAM

Policeman uses a multi-functional device to arrest a lockdown violator, maintaining a distance, in Kathmandu, on the fifth day of government imposed nationwide lockdown, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

