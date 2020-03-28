Lockdown Day 5: Real heroes of the pandemic

A woman makes protective face shields at her rented apartment, for security personnel, journalists and people on duty, on the fifth day of government-imposed-lockdown, amid concerns over spread of coronavirus infection, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A man is seen wearing a protective face shield amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Locals of Dillibazar, who are producing protective face shields at their rented apartments, are seen posing for the camera, on the fifth day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A shopkeeper wearing a protective face shield is pictured at her shop on the fifth day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Police personnel try on protective face shields in the streets of Kathmandu, on the fifth day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo-journalists with protective face shields on pose for a group photo, on the fifth day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT