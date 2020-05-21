Lockdown Day 59: Traffic Police in Action

Share Now:











POKHARA: The vote count of Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolis would resume after the Election Commission’s decision, said chief election commission officer.

The vote counting was halted after a dispute over the finding of two different types of swastika symbol stamps in ballot papers of May 14 local level elections.

The vote count has been halted since yesterday.

According to Chief Election Officer Nagendra Lal Karna a letter has been se Read More…