Lockdown Day 59: Workers carry on

Share Now:











LONDON: Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.

City were already 4-0 up at the break at Vicarage Road and finish the season with 78 points, ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal and behind Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

They had needed only a point to ensure they would go straight into the group phase of the Champions League but quickly set about making sure of a strong finish to a trophy-less season.

Kompany opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header from a corner, f Read More…