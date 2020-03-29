Nepal | March 29, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Lockdown Day 6: Detention for violation, make-do PPEs

Lockdown Day 6: Detention for violation, make-do PPEs

Published: March 29, 2020 12:54 pm On: Photo Gallery
SKANDA GAUTAM

Detained lockdown violators stand on markings to maintain social distance, outside a Police Station in Kathmandu, on the sixth day of government imposed nationwide lockdown, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times