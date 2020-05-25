Lockdown Day 62: Let’s do some Ballet!

KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhair Read More...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticized China's proposal to enact a
KATHMANDU: Covid-19 has lead to a casualty of 117 Nepalis globally, three of them in Nepal, as per data maintained by the Non-Resident Nepalis Associalion, till Saturday evening. As many as 21 Nepalis succumbed to the disease last week alone. Of the 21 fatalities reported, nine cases hailed from
The government has issued its policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2020/21. Based on the policy and programmes, the government formulates the annual budget, fiscal policy and monetary policy. Although the government seems to be strong in formulating its policies and programmes, its i
KATHMANDU: Ambassador of Nepal to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya has been honoured with the 'Ambassador of the year award 2019-20' in Israel. She was honoured by the Ambassadors Club of Israel. Dr Shakya is reportedly the first ambassador from an Asian country to be honoured with the award. She was appoi
KATHMANDU: The government has declared Monday a public holiday on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of Ramadan -- the month-long fasting. Government of Nepal had earlier decided on announcing a public holiday on Sunday. However, acco
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday. The meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Milit
JERUSALEM: The corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu opens on Sunday in a Jerusalem court, where he will become the first serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution, in a case he calls a political witch-hunt. Netanyahu is required to appear for the session in Jerusalem District