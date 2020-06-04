Lockdown Day 73: Decked-up mannequins, idle shops

Kathmandu, June 4
A shopkeeper in a facemask arranges bridal wear on a mannequin while waiting for customers in Kathmandu, on June 04, the 73rd day of the nationwide lockdown. Businesses are slowly beginning to operate since the government has not been able to revise the modality of lockdown leading to difficulty in management of livelihoods. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Nepalis in India willing to return home will now be allowed entry to the country via twenty entry points along Nepal-India border. Addressing all Nepalis in India, Embassy of Nepal in India said on Wednesday that movement through 20 entry points -- Pashupatinagar (Illam), Kakadvitta (J
At least 6,390,543 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 379,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
SUNSARI: As many as seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality of Sunsari district, on Wednesday. The infections were confirmed through the PCR tests conducted in 40 swab samples at BP Koirala Institute of Health Science. Authorities h
BAJURA: An 18-year-old male suffering from hepatitis is presently staying inside a quarantine facility of Bajura district and being treated there in lack of a better alternative. The teenager from Budhiganga Municipality-2 reached Bajura from India on May 30. He is stationed at a make-shift quara
LONDON: British doctors are trialling a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. The trial involves a particular formulation of ibuprofen, which researchers said had been shown to be more effective than s
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 201 new cases have been added to the official records, taking Nepal's tally to 2,300. Of the newly infected, 179 are males and 22 females. In total, 2,130 males and 170 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
KATHMANDU: The government has backtracked from its earlier decision on tax clearance date revised the deadline for individuals and businesses to clear taxes and file returns for the current fiscal year. As per the revised plan, the taxpayers will have to clear their dues by June 21. Read the n