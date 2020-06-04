Lockdown Day 73: Decked-up mannequins, idle shops

SKANDA GAUTAM

Kathmandu, June 4

A shopkeeper in a facemask arranges bridal wear on a mannequin while waiting for customers in Kathmandu, on June 04, the 73rd day of the nationwide lockdown. Businesses are slowly beginning to operate since the government has not been able to revise the modality of lockdown leading to difficulty in management of livelihoods. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

