Lockdown Glimpses: And life goes on!

A farmer carries a traditional basket while working in the paddy field, on the 41st day of government-imposed lockdown, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Sunday, May 03, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A worker walks inside the closed Fun Park, on the 41st day of government-imposed lockdown, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Sunday, May 03, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
People are silhouetted on a suspension bridge, on the 41st day of government-imposed lockdown, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Sunday, May 03, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
