Low-key Indrajatra festivities amid pandemic lockdown in valley

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1
People perform rituals at Hanumandhoka during Upaku, a procession in remembrance of the deceased beloved ones, on the first day of Indrajatra on Tuesday.
Lalitpur, August 31 People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
NEW YORK: Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title in style as he overwhelmed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 6-1 6-1 on Monday to reach the second round of the US Open. Tsitsipas, who entered the first Grand Slam of the COVID-19 era fresh off Read More...
AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday it has begun enrolling adults for a US-funded, 30,000-subject late-stage study of its high profile COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Trial participants will receive either two doses of the experimental vaccine, dubbed AZD1222, four weeks apart, or a placebo, the compa Read More...
RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31 Criminal activity has been on the rise in Rautahat district of late. A woman aged 40 was found murdered in Rautahat last evening. The body of Mintra Devi Baitha, 40, was found in the field at Laxmipur tole of ward 3 of Gadhimai Municipality, Rautahat, last evening. She had Read More...
RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31 On the 13th day of priest Shreeram Sah’s murder, foundation stones for Ram Janaki temple and Hanuman temple were laid in Khesarhiya of Madhav Narayan Municipality, Rautahat. Following Sah’s murder, Nepal Communist Party Province 2 Chair and Rautahat constituency 3 Provi Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Cases of asymptomatic COVID patients staying in home isolation suddenly becoming ill and succumbing to the contagion have come to light, prompting the need to spread awareness about precautions patients staying in home isolation must take. Santa Kumar Das, who is COVID-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police, while searching for missing diplomat Richard Morris, former UK ambassador to Nepal, have found a body in Alice Holt Forest, Hampshire Constalbury told the BBC. Richard Morris had gone missing since May 6. He was last seen running in Alton in the county where he was known to enjoy Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM, AUGUST 31 A health worker of Mahottari’s Balawa Municipality diagnosed with COVID-19 had succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the health ministry revealed today. The 37-year-old man, who had completed the health assistant course and used to run a medical store in Balawa bazaa Read More...