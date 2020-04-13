Nepal | April 13, 2020
The Himalayan Times
Multimedia
Photo Gallery
Marching into a New Year amid lockdown
Marching into a New Year amid lockdown
Published: April 13, 2020 10:03 pm On:
Photo Gallery
REUTERS
A woman reacts as pigeons take flight during the Nepali New Year as the lockdown continues for the twenty-first day amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters
