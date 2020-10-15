MI-17 chopper being pulled to Kharipati barrack

Nepali Army personnel pulling the MI-17 chopper from Tribhuvan International Airport to Kharipati barrack in Bhaktapur, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
COVID-19 is an infectious disease. As per legal provisions, everybody has the right to get free diagnosis, treatment for the disease KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 14 The Supreme Court has ordered the government to conduct PCR test of all people who want to undergo the test free of cost. The verdict was Read More...
LISBON: Goals from Bernardo Silva and a brace from Diogo Jota gave Portugal a comfortable 3-0 win over Sweden in the Nations League on Wednesday as the hosts made light of the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to a positive COVID-19 test. Ronaldo's only contribution to the game was a pos Read More...
ZAGREB: France stretched their unbeaten run against Croatia to eight games after a late goal by Kylian Mbappe gave the world champions a 2-1 win in their Nations League top-tier Group 3 match on Wednesday. The result left France second in the group on 10 points from four games, behind Po Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 14 The Supreme Court has stayed Public Service Commission’s examination scheduled for October 15 and 16 for the post of information technology expert, stating that if the scheduled examinations were held, the petitioner, who has been infected with COVID-19, won’t be able to Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 14 Laxmi Rayamajhi, a service provider in Sunaulo Parivar Nepal/Marie Stopes Nepal, has been recognised by Bill Gates in Gates Notes. The Blog of Bill Gates’ has covered stories of seven people who have been providing care to the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rayamajhi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Advocate Shailendra Prasad Ambedkar and human rights activist Praveen Kumar Yadav have filed a writ petition against the Public Service Commission seeking repeal of the recent PSC guidelines that bar COVID patients from appearing in PSC exams. The petitioners argued that the PSC’s de Read More...
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 14 Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality in Tanahun district has set up mediation centres in all its six wards to resolve complaints and cases at the local level. Trained mediators at the centre will facilitate negotiation process for resolving all kinds of minor disputes and scuf Read More...
SARLAHI, OCTOBER 14 Angry cadres of Nepali Congress trying to file an FIR against the murderers of their party worker clashed with police in Sarlahi today. Earlier on October 7, Mahendra Ram of ward 7 in Sisaut of Ramnagar Rural Municipality, Sarlahi, was seriously injured when he was atta Read More...