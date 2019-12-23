Nepal | December 23, 2019

Moon descends to Earth

Published: December 23, 2019 1:05 pm On: Photo Gallery
REUTERS

People gather around Milan Rai’s art installation “Lunatic”, a replica of the Moon, as it is kept on display at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Lalitpur, Nepal December 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters

