Nepal | April 03, 2020
Patan Durbar Square amid lockdown
Patan Durbar Square amid lockdown
Published: April 03, 2020 9:51 pm On:
Skanda Gautam
Two women walk along the deserted Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on the eleventh day of nationwide lockdown amid over concerns of spreading coronavirus in Lalitpur, on Friday, April 03, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
