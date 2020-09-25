Perfection of Wisdom: Sacred texts of ‘Pragya Paramita’ inscribed in gold

Naresh Shreshta

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 25

The holy book of ‘Pragya Paramita’ (Perfection of Wisdom) being inscribed in golden letters by guthi members for its preservation at the Golden Temple in Lalitpur on September 24, 2020. Thursday. The holy book contains transcriptions of Buddhist scriptures and is rewritten once in three years during the leap year according to the lunar calendar.

Pictures by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times

