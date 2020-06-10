Photo Feature: Deserted streets and shops in the city

Rajesh Gurung

KATHMANDU: It is a rare sight to see the otherwise most crowded areas in the capital — Asan, Thamel and New Road — with little to no people. There are no customers even in some of the shops that are open from time to time. Even those who have a shop beside the roads are disappointed that customers do not come.

Those who get on from one day to another by begging on the streets are seen eagerly awaiting for pedestrians with high hopes of someone to ease their hardship, no matter the amount. Some look frustrated because of the closed shutters while others are sleeping soundly by the closed shutters.

In normal times, the markets are always packed with people, but now, the city is quiet and shops are closed due to the risk of coronavirus transmission.

However, the atmosphere is clean and roads are black-topped. A sense of general awareness of the pandemic can be felt while walking down these otherwise lively streets of Kathmandu.

