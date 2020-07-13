Photo Gallery: Aerial view of Dharahara reconstruction site

Kathmandu, July 13
An aerial view of Dharahara tower being reconstructed, in Kathmandu, as seen on Monday, July 13, 2020.
BAJURA: Relief materials were shared in the district with those reeling under coronavirus crisis. Chairman of Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) Samrat Singh Basnet and Andrea Drewer, jointly with Badimalika Khabar, have come forward to provide assistance to hit-hard by the Read More...
JAJARKOT: One more body of an individual who went missing in the landslide in Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, was recovered on Sunday. With this, the landslip death-toll here reached 10. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Sarki (11), daughter of Kalu Sarki who also died in this Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has tested negative for coronavirus while his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive. Taking to his Instagram, he confirmed the news while also explaining the symptoms his mother started showing: "I would l Read More...
KATHMANDU: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged — the son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and the American actress announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts on July 11. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she Read More...
KATHMANDU: Visitors to the Eiffel Tower — that reopened in June 25 after being shut in mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak — can again enjoy a drink and dance on its summer terrace. The terrace, that had its opening event on July 0, sits 57 metres above ground, has a bar, can accommodate 30 Read More...
KATHMANDU: After the rumours started to spread that Neetu Kapoor and her son actor Ranbir Kapoor had infected with novel coronavirus, designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has slammed rumours saying they are fit, and asked people not to spread misinformation. Soon after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachch Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood star Hema Malini is fit and fine according her daughter Esha Deol who rubbished rumours that her mother was admitted to a hospital due to poor health. Taking to her Twitter on July 12, Deol wrote: "My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her hea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) participated in virtual Dream to Travel Festival, organised by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in Kathmandu. NTB, in a statement issued Sunday, said, online events bring together travel-trade businessess worldwide to learn networking, and to celebra Read More...