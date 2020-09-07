KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7
The Bunga Dyah Jatra or the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession was carried out amid high security during pandemic lockdown in the valley on Sunday.
People were present in hundreds to pull the chariot and to perform other rituals giving continuity to the age-old traditions. As locals and security personnel had clashed owing to confusion over management of the procession, it was ensured that the event was carried out swiftly, without any disturbance.
In the past years, the jatra was celebrated with much fervour. However, due to the current health crisis that has grappled the entire world, the festivities of the valley have been muted.
Naresh Shrestha and Skanda Gautam bring pictures to you from the event.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 980 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 46,257. Of the infected, 290 are females while 690 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 354 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday. The Health Ministry reported 354 infections in the valley today, of which 290 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 32 cases each were recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. The acti Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7 The eight-day long Yenyā (Indra Jatra) concluded on Sunday. The festivities were low-key this year as the Kathmandu valley has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of cases being reported everyday. On the last day of the Jatram the yosin pole which is Read More...
BEIJING: About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme, its chief executive said on Sunday. The extent of inoculations under the emergency programme, wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 768,345 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 289. Of the nine, two females and seven males lost their lives due to the infection. The two deceased women are a 64-year-old from Morang and a 45-ye Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: One man was killed and seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a series of stabbings in the city of Birmingham, central England, early on Sunday, police said. “We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night’s events,” West Midla Read More...
LONDON: England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia on the final ball of their first T20 international on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months. England posted 162-7 after 44 from Jos Buttler and 66 for Dawid Malan, Read More...