Photo Gallery: Central Zoo re-opens with safety protocols

Lalitpur, December 10

The Central Zoo in Lalitpur reopened after nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Seen in pictures are zoo staffers enforcing safety protocols with protective gears while visitors maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, animals and birds are seen wandering inside their enclosed spaces.

Photos by Naresh Shrestha and Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times –

