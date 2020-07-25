Photo Gallery: Empty market streets of Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











Birgunj, July 25

After cases of coronavirus infection were detected at the community level, local level authorities in a meeting of representatives of political parties and businesses at the District Administration Office, Parsa, decided to decree a curfew indefinitely, effective from Saturday, in an attempt to contain further spread of the novel virus.

Some glimpses of empty market near Ghantaghar in Birgunj Metropolitan City:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook