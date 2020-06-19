Kathmandu, June 19: Nepal Monsoon
Due to early monsoon this year, farmers are planning to finish paddy plantation before mid-Ashad. Seen in the picture are farmers planting paddy saplings in Thapagaun, Lalitpur, on Friday. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT
KATHMANDU: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the Constitution of Nepal, Second Amendment Bill, 2077. President Bhandari authenticated the bill stepping on the Article 274 (10) of the Constitution. With this, the process of implementation of the new map has officially co
LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen, 32, had announced a break from te
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government's response to the health crisis. As of today, 155,518 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 243,075 Rapid Diagno
KATHMANDU: University of Queensland (UQ) has made a call for recruitment of healthy participants to sort candidates for testing COVID-19 vaccine. UQ is accelerating its pace of vaccine project which was started as part of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) rapid response p
KATHMANDU: Arthur Gunn (Dibesh Pokharel), runner-up of American Idol 2020 along with Nepali musical sensations Swoopna Suman, Trishna Gurung and Samriddhi Rai are set to perform at a virtual concert 'Bringing Communities Together' being hosted by the US Embassy in Nepal on its Facebook page on J
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who has been even more vocal about mental illness on her social media since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has once again come forward to emphasise that depression is just like any other illness. Padukone, who since June 14 has been posti
KATHMANDU: About 23 per cent of households in the country had inadequate food consumption in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey jointly conducted by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), with the support from Government of Au
PAMPLONA: Atletico Madrid hammered Osasuna 5-0 away from home in La Liga on Wednesday to secure their biggest win of the season and give a huge boost to their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Atleti's record signing Joao Felix put the visiting side ahead by arriving in the box