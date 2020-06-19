Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri

Kathmandu, June 19: Nepal Monsoon

Due to early monsoon this year, farmers are planning to finish paddy plantation before mid-Ashad. Seen in the picture are farmers planting paddy saplings in Thapagaun, Lalitpur, on Friday. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT

