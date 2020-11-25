Photo Gallery: Haribodhini Ekadashi

Lalitpur, November 25
People offer prayers during Haribodhini Ekadashi, a religious day for Hindus, dedicated to Tulasi, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Haribodhini Ekadashi is regarded as one of the important Ekadashi (eleventh lunar day) in the year and is counted as the biggest as well. This day is also celebrated as Tulasi Bivaha. People celebrate it by fasting and worshipping Tulasi or Vishnu.
Today is also the last day to light oil lamps (Akase Batti) which worshippers start lighting from Kojagrat Poornima.
Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times –
MUNICH: Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is doubtful for next week's Champions League group game against RB Salzburg after picking up an injury in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday. The French player was taken off after 18 minutes of the Bundesliga match following a fall. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal said on Tuesday that the government is working to ensure that Nepalis will receive Covid-19 vaccine with its availability. "Necessary legal steps have been taken to make sure that the management and availability of the vaccine is ea Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today nominated Nepal's former skipper Paras Khadka in the ICC Men's Associate Player of the Decade award category. Three Scottish players Klye Coetzer, Callum Macleod, Richie Berrington; Asad Vala of Papua New Guinea; and Peter Borren of the Net Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 947 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday Till date, 1,681,299 tests Read More...
LONDON: More than 59.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,397,239 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Tuesday that any COVID-19 vaccine could lead to side-effects in some people, as even popular medicines do, and that the government would only go by science in finalising one for the country. The comments came ahead of the possible lau Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as five persons lost their lives while four others sustained injuries in a jeep accident at Buddha of Dasrathchand Municipality in Baitadi district, on Tuesday. The District Police Office, Baitadi, identified the victims as Kalawati Chand, 75, of Shumaya Rural Municipality-4, B Read More...
NEW DELHI: India coach Ravi Shastri acknowledged his team lack Australia's pink-ball experience but is convinced their "fabulous five" pacemen can bowl the tourists to a second successive test series victory Down Under. Australia have played seven day-night tests, the most by any country, s Read More...