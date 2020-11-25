Photo Gallery: Haribodhini Ekadashi

Naresh Shrestha

Lalitpur, November 25

People offer prayers during Haribodhini Ekadashi, a religious day for Hindus, dedicated to Tulasi, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Haribodhini Ekadashi is regarded as one of the important Ekadashi (eleventh lunar day) in the year and is counted as the biggest as well. This day is also celebrated as Tulasi Bivaha. People celebrate it by fasting and worshipping Tulasi or Vishnu.

Today is also the last day to light oil lamps (Akase Batti) which worshippers start lighting from Kojagrat Poornima.

Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times –

