Photo Gallery: Kathmandu under prohibitory order effective from today

What has changed in our lives because of this pandemic? What will our future be like? For about five months, we have had to change our lives dramatically, we have had to stop ourselves from meeting friends and family. We cannot go out to buy toys for our kids, get new clothes, and buying groceries h Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Overview Corruption can broadly be defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Corruption ranges from the broad term of misuse of power and authority to moral decay. In simple terms, corruption may be described as an act of bribery or the use of public power Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 554,388 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two more persons diagnosed with coronavirus infection have died from the disease in Birgunj, Parsa, confirmed the District Administration Office. The deceased have been identified as an 84-year-old elderly male, and another man, aged 57, permanent residents of Birgunj Metropolitan City-4 Read More...
KATHMANDU: On the occasion of Father's Day, the Embassy of Israel in cooperation with Kathmandu Marriott Hotel, delivered delectable healthy and freshly packed vegetarian Israeli food to Manav Kalyan Samaj, today. The Israeli Embassy also donated medical goods including hand sanitizers, sanit Read More...
DHANGADHI: The flooding and landslides that occurred across the districts of Sudurpaschim Province have claimed 13 lives while seven persons have been reported missing, on Tuesday. The swelling of Kailash Khola in Achham district on Tuesday night, has killed 12 persons, whose bodies have been rec Read More...
LISBON: Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France's World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris St Germain reached the Champions League final with an emphatic 3-0 win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. "I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone Read More...
MELBOURNE: Seven months after dominating Australia's summer of test cricket, Marnus Labuschagne is hoping to cement his place in the nation's limited overs sides on the white-ball tour of England. The South Africa-born batsman will join a squad of 21 for a Twenty20 series in Southampton starting Read More...