Photo Gallery: Looming Covid fears make lesser people choose travelling

Naresh Shrestha

KATHMANDU: People are seen buying bus tickets to leave Kathmandu valley for Dashain festival at Gongabu Bus Park, Kathmandu, on Monday. Compared to the previous years, due to the looming COVID-19 pandemic this year and subsequent restrictions, lesser people are opting to travel due to safety concerns.

Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.

