Photo Gallery: Looming Covid fears make lesser people choose travelling

KATHMANDU: People are seen buying bus tickets to leave Kathmandu valley for Dashain festival at Gongabu Bus Park, Kathmandu, on Monday. Compared to the previous years, due to the looming COVID-19 pandemic this year and subsequent restrictions, lesser people are opting to travel due to safety concerns.
Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chr Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1698 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total additional cases, 654 were females and 1044 males. As many as 1469 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 130 and 99 cases were Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,283,354 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
LONDON: More than 39.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,109,548 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Dashain made its entry into many Hindu Nepali households with Ghatasthapana, this Saturday. With the advent of Dashain, the trade of goats, including the Chyangra (mountain goat) has risen, albeit not in the same ratio as in the previous years. Seen in the pictures are Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Lights illuminate the Swayambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kathmandu, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautamnfor The Himalayan Times Read More...
LONDON: Gareth Bale made his first appearance for Tottenham Hotspur for more than seven years but Manuel Lanzini ruined his homecoming with a superb stoppage-time equaliser as West Ham United grabbed an unlikely 3-3 draw on Sunday. Welshman Bale, back in north London on loan from Real Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 The government has devised a new regulation to make face shields mandatory for passengers travelling in public vehicles. The regulation was introduced in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. As Dashain, the country’s biggest festival, has begun, people travelling Read More...