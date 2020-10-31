Photo Gallery: Off you go, into the wild!

Skanda Gautam

Rohit Giri, 21, popularly known as the Snake Guy, releases a rescued venomous green pit viper inside a jungle in Pokhara, on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Rohit has a record of more than a thousand rescues so far with his highest record of 13 snake rescues in a day.

He has been passionate about snakes since childhood and has been voluntarily rescuing all types of snakes for the past 10 years.

Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times

