Photo Gallery: Off you go, into the wild!

Rohit Giri, 21, popularly known as the Snake Guy, releases a rescued venomous green pit viper inside a jungle in Pokhara, on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Rohit has a record of more than a thousand rescues so far with his highest record of 13 snake rescues in a day.
He has been passionate about snakes since childhood and has been voluntarily rescuing all types of snakes for the past 10 years.
Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times
