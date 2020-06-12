Nepal | June 13, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Photo Gallery: Peaceful protests continue on Friday despite govt’s warning

Photo Gallery: Peaceful protests continue on Friday despite govt’s warning

Published: June 12, 2020 10:04 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
Share Now:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Google

Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory housing, job ads

OAKLAND: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to its users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status. The new policy, which will take effect by the en Read More...

Coronavirus crisis could see number of extreme poor rise to 1.1 bln worldwide: researchers

LONDON: The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty and swell the total number of those living on less than $1.90 a day worldwide to more than 1 billion, researchers said in a report on Friday. The report - published by UNU- Read More...

Activists fear quarantines turning into COVID hotspots

Rautahat, June 11 As the number of COVID-19 cases goes up in the district, challenges in controlling the disease have also increased in Rautahat. Every day, scores of people return home from India. On top of the challenge emerging from the huge influx of migrant workers, the quarantine facilit Read More...

Give taxpayers 30 days after lockdown to clear dues: SC

KATHMANDU, JUNE 11 The Supreme Court has issued an interim order to the government asking it to give taxpayers 30 days after the lockdown ends to pay their taxes. The apex court stayed the government’s recent notice that asked taxpayers to pay their taxes by June 21. The stay order was pa Read More...

Local bodies to purchase PCR machine in Tanahun

Damauli, June 11 Local levels of Tanahun have decided to buy a PCR test machine on their own. The decision was taken at a meeting of all 10 local levels of the district held in Myagde Rural Municipality today. According to Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana, the decision to buy Read More...

India, coronavirus, lockdown

India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday offered to help neighbouring India disburse cash to the public during the coronavirus lockdown, citing a report Indians were struggling to make ends meet, but India later rejected the offer. Relations have been hostile Read More...

Youths protest against government

Pokhara/Biratnagar, June 11 Youths of Pokhara today staged a sit-in protest to make the government more responsible saying that the government had not done anything effective to control the COVID-19 infection in Pokhara. Youths carrying various placards and slogans staged a peaceful protest ou Read More...

Temporary COVID-19 hospital established

Nawalpur, June 11 Gandaki Province has decided to convert Community Natural Hospital at Rajahar in Devchuli Municipality of Nawalpur into a temporary COVID-19 hospital following a surge in the number of coronavirus patients. The initiative was taken after Bharatpur Hospital did not admit patie Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times