In pictures: Protests condemning caste-based violence continue in capital

Balkrishna Thapa

Kathmandu, October 01

A protest was held in Maitighar Mandal against the lawlessness related to racial discrimination, rape and murder, violence against Dalit communities by “Jat Byawastha Unmulan Morcha” on Thursday, October 01.

Photos by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times

