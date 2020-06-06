Photo Gallery: Re-usable sanitary pads in the making

Skanda Gautam

Share Now:











Volunteers of Mirmirey Youth Society make reusable sanitary pads at Sinamangal, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, June 06, 2020.

The volunteers have been utilising the lockdown time to make sanitary pads, producing around 80 pieces a day, for the past two weeks to distribute them to those in need. Dinesh Bikram Shah, the president of the society says, they have already produced 800 pieces and their target is 1,000 before they can start the distribution.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook