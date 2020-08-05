Photo Gallery: Ritual of annual holy bath in Harisiddhi

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 406,494 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A team deployed from the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Chief of Revenue Investigation Office, Vijaya Rana red-handed while taking bribe from a service seeker in Butwal, on Tuesday. According to Butwal CIAA Office's Communication Officer Suresh Bhus Read More...
LONDON: More than 18.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 693,958 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 20 Read More...
DHARAN: Following detection of community transmission of coronavirus-infection, local levels in Sunsari have reimposed lockdown restrictions in a bid to control further spread of the pandemic. District headquarters Inaruwa, Duhabi, Ramdhuni and Itahari Municipalities have taken a decision to this Read More...
BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said. Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are wa Read More...
KATHMANDU: On Tuesday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan unveiled a new political map of the country including the territories of Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Ladakh. The 'event' unfolded a day ahead of the first anniversary of Indian government's decision to revoke article 370, which gua Read More...
Highly explosive materials were stored at port, says minister Blast felt in Cyprus, more than 100 miles (160 km) away Lebanon's Red Cross chief calls it "a huge catastrophe" Israel says it had no role, ready to help Lebanon Blast rocks Lebanese port area BEIRUT: A powerful blast i Read More...