THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21

Hiteri Foundation provided food relief packages to long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim refugees here in Kapan on Sunday, September 20. More than 175 families are taking shelter in Kapan after entering Nepal following a mass exodus from their native Myanamar.

Also seen in pictures are smiling little Rohingyas.

Pictures taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook