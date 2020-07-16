Photo Gallery: Sajha Yatayat prepares to resume operation

Lalitpur, July 16
A staffer of Sajha Yatayat sprays disinfectant before the bus service comes into operation, as restrictions on public transportation are eased by the government, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
KHOTANG, JULY 14 The District Coordination Committee of Khotang has prioritised implementation of Halesi master plan. The fourth district assembly passed the resolution presented by DCC Chief Babi Chamling yesterday. The district assembly also prepared an annual programme for implementing the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 14 The locusts that recently entered the country via Dang have divided into smaller groups and travelled to other districts. As per Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre (PQPMC), the locusts that entered via Dang on Sunday flew towards Pyuthan district on Monday. How Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 14 Like every other sector severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning of this year, the agriculture sector was also not spared by the pandemic, with each smallholder farmer reportedly incurring losses between Rs 700,000 and Rs 800,000. While the gover Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United States government dropped its controversial decision to revoke visas of international students in the US whose courses move fully online coming fall due to coronavirus pandemic. Read also: Nepali students in US may be forced to come home as US bars foreign students from taki Read More...
PRAGUE: One person was killed and dozens injured when two trains collided in the Czech Republic's second fatal rail crash this month, officials said. A passenger train and a freight train collided near Cesky Brod, 34 km (20 miles) east of Prague, on Tuesday evening, emergency services said. R Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: New satellite imagery shows the reservoir behind Ethiopia's disputed hydroelectric dam beginning to fill, but an analyst says it's likely due to seasonal rains instead of government action. The images emerge as Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan say the latest talks on the contentious projec Read More...
Home rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it recorded more than 1 million bookings globally on July 8, offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic. A major part of the bookings are for trips that will start on or before Aug. 7, the company sa Read More...