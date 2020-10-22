Photo Gallery: Shikali Jatra at Khokana

Naresh Shrestha

LALITPUR, OCTOBER 22

People dressed as deities are carried by others as part of a ritual during Shikali Jatra, at Khokana, in Lalitpur on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

The ritual dates back to more than 300 years ago. It is mainly observed by the Newar community.

Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times

