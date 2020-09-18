Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 18

Statue of Lord Bishwakarma being taken for visarjan in Bagmati at the outskirts of Kathmandu on Friday. Devotees are seen carrying the statue for visarjan rituals.

Skanda Gautam’s captures the procession in his lenses for The Himalayan Times.

