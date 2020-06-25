Photo Gallery: The Monsoon Riders

Kathmandu, June 25
Bike riders appear in raincoats as monsoon brings heavy rain all over the country, in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT
LAMJUNG: A 19-year-old boy has been arrested on the charge of raping a 13-year-old girl in Besisahar Municipality of Lamjung district. The girl, who was impregnated in the incident, delivered a child through caesarean section at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan on June 9. Her family found out she wa Read More...
BAJURA: In the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Dr Govinda KC has reached Kolti in Bajura to provide free treatment and medical care to patients kept in isolation. He will reportedly travel to Karnali Province from here. According to Chief of Kolti Primary Health Centre, Dr Raju Raj Joshi, Dr KC exami Read More...
HETAUDA: Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel assured that coordination among federal, provincial and local governments will be facilitated in development works. Inaugurating the seventh municipal meeting in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, on Wednesday, the chief minister stated that coo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 193,194 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 283,696 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has presented its budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2077-78 BS. The budget was announced by deputy mayor of the metropolis, Hari Prabha Khadgi, amid the seventh convention of the municipal assembly held in Kathmandu, on Wednesday. A budget of NRs 16.42 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sixty-seven-year old American adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another women, according to the Los Angeles County prosecutors. One of the best known and most prolific actors in the history of adult film industry Jeremy, nicknamed Th Read More...
KATHMANDU: American movie producer, film financier, real estate heir and major Democratic political donor Steve Bing died on June 22 at his residence in Los Angeles. He Was 55. According to Entertainment Weekly, Bing's cause of death was ruled a suicide on June 23. The film producer died from mu Read More...
KATHMANDU: American musical group The Black Eyed Peas has revealed that singer-songwriter Fergie stepped away from the group in 2017, after working together for over 10 years, out of a desire to devote herself to being a great mother. In a new interview with Billboard magazine, Will.i.am, Apl.d Read More...